Trump employee warned FBI that former president had ordered Mar-a-Lago documents to be moved: report

After 18 months of negotiation with the Justice Department and the National Archives, the FBI moved in on Mar-a-Lago to seize the documents that former President Donald Trump took from the White House. The reason that negotiations were stopped was that a worker of Trump's told the FBI that the boxes were about to be moved.

The Washington Post revealed in a Wednesday report that what the witness told law enforcement is corroborated by the security-camera footage. The footage also shows Trump's actions after he was given a government subpoena and told to hand over the documents. At that time, Trump gave the FBI nothing more than an envelope with a few things included.

Trump was caught on camera.

"The people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property," said the Post. "That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation."

Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich refused to answer questions about the details, instead he attacked President Joe Biden's administration for what he said was nothing more than a "Document Hoax."

“Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records, and what materials should be classified," Budowich said.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.