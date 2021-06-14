Officer Fanone blown off by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for more than a month: report

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has still not made arrangements to meet with Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone.

During a May 13th event at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to celebrate Police Week, McCarthy addressed criticism that his office had hung up on Fanone and refused to meet with him.

"I would like to meet with him," McCarthy claimed.

According to Rep. Eric Swalwell, McCarthy is still refusing to meet with Fanone:

Watch Officer Fanone describe his injuries:

Watch McCarthy's comments:



