Former Atlanta cop accused of pointing gun at Black family during road rage incident

A former Atlanta police officer has been hit with multiple charges related to an incident where he pointed a gun and yelled racial slurs while in uniform at a Black couple and their children at a traffic light, WSB-TV reports.

Officer Robert Malone resigned from the force over the incident in July.

On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting at a traffic light when light turned green, but the car in front of theirs never moved. When the family pulled around the car, Malone honked his horn and yelled racial epithets.

“He was in a rage,” Rogers told WSB-TV.

IN OTHER NEWS: This Supreme Court 'sleeper' case could inflict 'enormous damage' on America’s 'most vulnerable'

Harris says Malone, who is white and who was not on duty at the time, pointed a gun out the window. When she told him they had children in the car, he replied that he didn't care and called them the N-word. When Harris and Rogers got out of their car to confront Malone, they noticed his police badge. When another police officer arrived on the scene, Malone denied their allegations and sped away.

“It was just shocking,” Rogers said. “That could’ve easily went sideways.”

“I don’t feel like he should be a police officer,” Harris told WSB-TV. “I don’t feel like he should walk around with a badge.”

“My kids now talking about how they don’t like police officers anymore,” she said, according to WSB-TV. “I have to explain to them that not all police officers are bad. We go through enough just because the color of our skin. Someone like this should not be working for y’all.”

Watch a report on the story below or at this link.

APD officer pointed gun, yelled racial slurs during road rage incident, family says www.youtube.com

SmartNews