Officials say makeshift morgue outside Florida hospital should 'neither cause alarm nor speculation'
A refrigerated truck outside Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY. (Shutterstock)

A hospital in Florida inundated with COVID-19 patients is trying to calm concerns after a refrigerated trailer was placed in its parking lot, Newsweek reports.

The trailer was set up outside Viera Hospital in Brevard County. As Newsweek points out, the trailer resembles those used as makeshift morgues when hospitals reached capacity at the height of the pandemic last year. Florida is currently seeing a surge in hospitalizations as the Delta variant sweeps through the state.

Health Care, the company which runs four hospitals in Brevard County, released a statement addressing the presence of the trailer.

"Health First does own and maintain a refrigerated trailer (currently parked at Viera) which could potentially be used by our hospitals for many needs, including during natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tropical storms," Health First spokesperson Lance Skelly said.

"The mere presence of this trailer should neither cause alarm nor speculation," he added.

"The ready availability of equipment and supply chain materials is critical to serving our community at all times, and Health First continues to plan and prepare for all scenarios during this unpredictable COVID-19 spread in our community."

According to Brevard County Emergency Management Director John Scott, the county's healthcare system is over capacity.

"It is imperative that we pull together, we get through this and slow this curve to relieve the stress on our hospital system and our health care system so we can take care of everyone who gets sick," Scott said.

Video SmartNews