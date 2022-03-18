WATCH: Ohio GOP Senate candidates get in each others' faces during heated primary debate

Ohio Republican Senate hopefuls Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons got into each others' faces on Friday during a heated primary debate.

Video of the debate, which was hosted by right-wing advocacy group Freedom Works, does not initially make it clear what the two men were feuding over, as their words are drowned out by audience jeers.

Nonetheless, Gibbons and Mandel both stood up and, in the words Huffington Post report Liz Skalka, looked like "they’re about to get into a fist fight."

READ MORE: South Carolina renovated its death chamber and will now carry out firing squad executions: report

The Ohio GOP primary has been an intense competition, with candidates all vying to show they're the most loyal to the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Mandel, for instance, has claimed that there should be no separation between church and state, while new audio unearthed this week showed Gibbons citing the work of "race science" theorist Charles Murray to praise Asian Americans' prowess at math.

Watch the video below.







NOW WATCH: Ted Lieu hilariously shames GOP's failure to discipline members who attended white nationalist conference