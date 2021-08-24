Ohio Republican schooled in hearing after falsely claiming COVID vaccine kills kids

An Ohio Republican falsely claimed that children are dying from the coronavirus vaccine, but he was quickly corrected by an expert witness during a hearing

State Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Township) asked the director of public policy and advocacy for the Ohio Children's Hospital association whether she was concerned about possible vaccine risks to children, who are eligible to receive the shots made by three manufacturers as young as 12 years old.

"I can't imagine seeing children die in a hospital, it has to be gut-wrenching -- I can't even imagine, especially if it was my own child," Young said. "But on the other hand, isn't it just as important for us to be aware of the fact that taking the vaccine has killed children, as well?"

There's no documented evidence of that claim, and witness Sarah Kincaid told him so.

"I'm not aware of any confirmed cases by the [Centers for Disease Control] that have indicated child death from the vaccine," Kincaid said.



