'You won’t see the bullet coming': Woman charged for sending death threats to two Michigan Democrats

An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly sent voicemail messages threatening to kill two Michigan state lawmakers, Click on Detroit reports.

Sandra Bachman, 58, targeted state Reps. Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony, both of whom are Democrats.

“(You) need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor, and, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this s--- and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post," she said in a May, 2021 voicemail to Anthony.

In June of the same year, she sent a voicemail to Johnson, saying, "Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You're going to die and I'm happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well."

Anthony and Johnson are both African American.

Bachman has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services. If convicted on all counts, she faces over 20 years in prison.

Her arraignment before a judge is scheduled for March 31.

"This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release. "Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case."