Ohio GOP lawmakers are refusing to get vaccinated: ‘Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus’
Nearly a third of Ohio Republican legislators told a newspaper they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dayton Daily News asked 16 representatives and five senators from the Miami Valley whether they would be vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus, and 11 said yes but six said no, while another four declined to answer or didn't respond.

"I don't trust the vaccine," said state Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia), who doesn't plan to be vaccinated. "Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus. I think it's real, like the flu, but it's not a pandemic."

State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) a notorious anti-masker and coronavirus conspiracy theorist, would not tell the newspaper whether he would get the vaccine, but he doesn't sound like he will.

"I've never vaccinated any of my kids," Vitale said.

Nearly 1 million people in Ohio have been infected by the coronavirus, which led to more than 51,800 hospitalizations and more than 18,000 deaths, and scientific studies have shown COVID-19 has a significantly higher mortality rate than influenza and cause long-term health complications.

"I'm not planning on getting it," said state Rep. Rodney Creech, (R-West Alexandria). "I trust my body to fight off what it needs to fight off."

One lawmaker who previously had COVID-19 said he's heard too many bad things about the vaccine and doesn't think the virus is as deadly as doctors say, so he won't get the shots.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer," said state Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester). "Anybody who wants to get it, go get it."