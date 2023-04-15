Ex-Oklahoma cop busted for telling 14-year-old he wanted to be 'your first' sexual encounter

A man who used to serve as a police officer in Oklahoma and now works as a civilian employee at the police department has reportedly been arrested on accusations that he engaged in sexually inappropriate communications with a teen girl.
Timothy Owen was arrested on Monday at the Edmond Public Safety Center after police completed an investigation into purported inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old girl, according to NonDoc. The local Sustainable Journalism Foundation-operated outlet further reported that Owen served as an Edmond Police Department officer from 1986 to 2015 and transitioned into an administrative role upon his retirement.
The police in Edmond reportedly received a letter a few weeks ago detailing the purported misconduct. The letter included examples of texts from Owen to the girl, such as, "Are you a virgin?" and, "I want to be your first," according to NonDoc.
Owen reportedly texted the young girl between 60 and 70 times on some days.
After identifying the girl, police were able to conclude that Owen was part of her extended family, according to NonDoc.
"According to the probable cause affidavit, the child also spoke about a time Owen wanted her to sneak out of the house so he could pick her up," the publication writes. "She told detectives that during their relationship, Owen told her to delete the text messages between them."
Owen is reportedly facing a single count of facilitating, encouraging, offering, or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor or person believed to be a minor.