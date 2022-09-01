Oklahoma school district responds to racist Snapchats and students handing out 'white privilege cards'

The Sand Springs school district in Oklahoma is dealing with two racists incidents -- one where a Snapchat was circulated calling a Black student a "runaway slave" with a "$2,000 reward," and then the following week where a student was handing out "white privilege cards," ABC 8 reports.

"Our desire is for all of our students to feel valued," said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee.

"Again the brunt of the joke is a person of color. So this is what we have here Burt, we have white people being here, people of color being here, that’s what’s happening," said social activist Marq Lewis.

"The school wants to make it a teachable moment, the superintendent wants to make it a teachable moment, but I don’t know how, because we’re talking about our legislation that is prohibiting anything but color to be taught," she said.

Superintendent Durkee said both incidents were handled with swift disciplinary action, but she added that privacy laws prevent her from giving details.

Around 40 students are responding to the incidents by holding a walkout today, and plans for more walkouts soon.