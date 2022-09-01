Slur-spewing man caught on camera assaulting Black FedEx driver — then stealing packages he just delivered

On Thursday, WOOD TV reported that a Black FedEx driver in Portage, Michigan was randomly attacked by a man who shouted racial slurs and stole his deliveries.

"Driver Tirrell Lipsey shared dashcam video of the attack with News 8. The 23-year-old said the attack happened Saturday afternoon on Bruning Street between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue. The video shows a man attempt to strike Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word," reported Whitney Burney. “'That day I was just going about my day, a usual Saturday just making deliveries and this guy just walks up to the truck and he walked up to me and he was like, ‘Forgive your father’ on the driver’s side of my door and then he tried to strike me in the face,' said Lipsey. 'I was shocked, confused, really irritated at the time. He ended up stepping into my truck and I said, ‘No you have to get down. You can’t be up here.''"

"Lipsey said he started driving for FedEx two years ago. The Marine Corps reservist said Bruning Street is a part of his normal route and he has never had an encounter like this," said the report. "'I ended up calling the police. He started throwing stuff at me from my truck. He was pulling fuses out of the little thing up there,' Lipsey said as he motioned to overhead controls in his truck."

According to the report, the man proceeded to follow his truck and steal packages he delivered from porches: "One of the thefts was caught on a Ring doorbell camera — neighbor Andrew Moore, who captured the footage, said there were medical supplies inside for his sister."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump complains FBI made him look 'like a slob' with photo of stolen documents on office floor

Portage police say that they have already made an arrest in the case. The alleged perpetrator could face charges including assault and battery, ethnic intimidation, illegal entry, larceny, and malicious destruction of property.

Hate crime incidents have been reported all over the country as rates of such attacks have risen in recent years. In another high-profile incident last month, a woman in Plano, Texas was charged with terroristic threats after a race-motivated assault on four Indian women in a parking lot.



