'There's no ambiguity -- just extortion': Olbermann breaks down tape of Trump's latest scandal

Progressive newsman Keith Olbermann blasted Donald Trump's latest scandal. The Republican Party leader demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" 11,780 votes to overthrow the state from voting for President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden, who won 306 electoral votes, would still win even if Trump could convince Raffensperger to "find" the additional ballots for Trump.

"The president of the United States has been caught on tape for an hour, trying to falsify the results of the election," said Olbermann. "Repeatedly attempting to coerce the secretary of state of Georgia to 'find' 11,780 more Trump votes and threatening him with reprisals and even retaliatory prosecution if he refuses to join Trump's criminal and seditious conspiracy."

Olbermann noted that all of this happened on Saturday. Yesterday, Trump demanded Raffensperger essentially rewrite the election results.

"These are crimes above the level of the Watergate Scandal which drove Richard Nixon from the White House," Olbermann continued. It's a comment that veteran Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein agreed was far worse than anything Richard Nixon ever did. "They're crimes without Watergate's confusing layers of who knew what and when. There's no ambiguity here. There's only extortion and conspiracy and obstruction of justice and violation of every election law ever written."

He continued citing 52 U.S. Code 20511 and Georgia criminal code 212604 as the specific laws at the state and federal level that Trump broke.

See his full video below:



