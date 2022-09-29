Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska charged with violating US sanctions
Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska (Screen cap).

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and three women accused of helping him circumvent U.S. sanctions.

The indictment accuses Olga Shriki, a naturalized U.S. citizen from New Jersey, of helping Deripaska sell a California music studio for $3.1 million in 2019, and she is also accused of arranging for a Russian woman, Ekaterina Voronina, to travel to the U.S. to give brith to Deripaska's child.

Another Russian woman, Natalia Bardakova, allegedly helped make travel arrangements for Voronina.

The 54-year-old Deripaska was charged with violating sanctions imposed in 2018 by the Trump administration.

Voronina, 33, was charged with making false statements to federal agents when she tried to enter the U.S., and the 42-year-old Shriki was charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and obstruction of justice.

The 45-year-old Bardakova was charged with making false statements to the FBI.

SmartNews