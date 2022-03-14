WATCH: Protesters break into London mansion owned by Russian oligarch -- and hang Ukrainian flag from window

Protesters in the United Kingdom on Monday broke into a London mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and hung a Ukrainian flag from one its windows.

According to the New York Times, the anti-war protesters taunted Deripaska by occupying his house's balcony while also hanging banners that read, "This property has been liberated," along with the Ukrainian flag.

A flier promoting the action at Deripaska's house outlined the logic behind the protest: "You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you."

And it's not just protesters that Deripaska, who once employed one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, will have to worry about.

"Britain has recently committed to tightening laws on oligarchs. On Friday, it added Mr. Deripaska, who is a well-connected industrialist and was known for being close to Mr. Putin, to a sanctions list, along with six other oligarchs," writes the Times. "The British government also said Sunday that it would explore the possibility of using the homes of sanctioned individuals for humanitarian purposes."

