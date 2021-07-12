Anti-vaxx nurse dies from COVID-19 in Louisiana

A Louisiana nurse who questioned the safety of vaccines has died of complications from COVID-19.
Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Ochsner Lafayette General, died Saturday after being hospitalized for the coronavirus in the intensive care unit, reported The Advocate.
"Today is a sad day for my ER family and I," her colleague Nick Berthelot posted on Facebook. "Your contagious laugh and smile will truly be missed Liv. Until we meet again sweet girl."
Coronavirus deaths have decreased dramatically in Louisiana since last year, but the state has seen a recent increase that experts blame on its low vaccination rate of 36 percent, compared with about 50 percent nationally, and Guidry questioned their safety on her own social media account.
"This vaccine has been released using recombinant DNA technology faster than any vaccine in the world," Guidry posted on July 26, 2020. "It manipulates your DNA at the tiniest molecular level. Do. Not. Get. It. It's not safe."
She also questioned pandemic safety measures and retweeted another account calling coronavirus tests fake.
"Am I the only one thinking they are trying to see how much they can control us???" she posted July 11, 2020. "We are a straight up social experiment."
The vaccines are made with messenger RNA, which is found in all living cells, and does not combine with DNA to change recipients' genetic code, and the shots are considered safe and effective protection against the deadly virus.
Both of Guidry's parents are currently ill with the coronavirus, and she is also survived by a pregnant sister.