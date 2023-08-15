Trump aide Omarosa to compete to be 'America's ultimate supervillain'

Eisen and Copeland believe that it "stands out, above all, because Georgia uniquely compelling evidence of election interference — and a set of state criminal statutes tailor-made for the sprawling, loosely organized wrongdoing."

They continue, "At 98 pages, Ms. Willis' indictment is more than twice the size of Mr. Smith's indictment in his Jan. 6 case and contains 19 defendants to his one. The indictment charges 41 counts (to Mr. Smith's four) — among them, Georgia election crimes like solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (for Mr. Trump's infamous demand to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to just 'find 11,780 votes') and state offenses like forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery (for creating fake electoral certificates) and conspiracy to commit computer trespass (for unlawfully accessing election machines in Coffee County to attempt to prove that votes were stolen)."

Eisen and Copeland recall that Willis "applied it in cases like the Atlanta teacher cheating scandal, in which educators engaged in a wide-ranging scheme to inflate scores on standardized tests, and the prosecution of the rapper Young Thug, in which he co-founded a street gang that was accused of committing almost 200 criminal acts." Now, Willis "accuses Mr. Trump of functioning like a gang leader overseeing a theft ring, except instead of stealing cash or cars, he and his allies are accused of attempting to purloin the Georgia presidential election results."

Copeland and Eisen add that Trump "and his co-conspirators may attempt to challenge the RICO charges on technical grounds, for example, arguing that the conspiracies are not sufficiently related under the statute. But Ms. Willis powerfully alleges otherwise, in particular emphasizing the unifying objective of Mr. Trump's wrongfully seizing Georgia's electoral votes."

Eisen and Copeland also stress that Willis' "final important advantage" over Smith is that presidential pardons cannot be applied to state crimes.

