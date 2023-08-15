Trump aide Omarosa to compete to be 'America's ultimate supervillain'
Donald Trump holds an African American History Month listening session attended by the then Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (L) and other officials. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

Former adviser to Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman, has been added to the cast of the E! show "House of Villians."

The show's premise is a reality TV show about reality TV shows. The network brings together "the most iconic reality TV villains" to compete against each other to be named America's "ultimate supervillain."

Newman, who was on Trump's "business" reality show "The Apprentice," never won. Still, it led to a working relationship with the man that would become a president. That turned into a position as one of the White House public liaisons, a book deal and scores of interviews.

She has since said that there is a "vault" that exists with many damaging photos and videos of Trump.

People Magazine said of the reality TV star: "She soon began ruffling feathers among her fellow [2004] competitors as well as her costars on other reality series, and made enemies in the White House, being banished from four jobs in two years with the Clinton administration."

Omarosa has not yet made a public statement about her new role on social media.

