Omarosa's lawyer hints that more Trump dirt is coming after his NDA gets ruled unenforceable

Former President Donald Trump's attempts to silence former "Apprentice" contestant and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman have ended in failure.

Law & Crime reports that the American Arbitration Association this month ruled that Trump's nondisclosure agreement with Omarosa is unenforceable, which frees her of any liability for speaking out about her time working in the White House.

The ruling held that Omarosa's tell-all book about her time in the White House mainly disclosed unflattering anecdotes about Trump, and thus should not have been enforceable under any NDA.

"Given the general nature of many of these statements, it is hard to see how Respondent could have known that they would be considered 'confidential information' under the terms of the Agreement," the ruling stated. "The statements do not disclose hard data such as internal polling results or donor financial information. Rather, they are for the most part simply expressions of unflattering opinions."

The ruling went on to note that "this is exactly the kind of indefiniteness which New York courts do not allow to form the terms of a binding contract."

Omarosa's lawyer in the case, Florida attorney John M. Phillips, hinted that this could open the door for more longtime Trump associates to get their own NDAs thrown out, which could lead to more embarrassing revelations about the former president.

"People who signed these NDAs should sleep better and speak more freely," he told Law & Crime. "Kudos to Omarosa Manigault Newman for coming forward and taking this on."

