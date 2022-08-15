Hacker conference permanently bans Trump-loving OAN for repeatedly breaking rules
(Shutterstock.com)

Embattled Trump-loving cable news network One America News is no longer welcome at the DEF CON hacker conference after it repeatedly broke rules about taking photos and video at the event that could compromise hackers' identities.

Vice News reports that a DEF CON spokesperson revealed this week that OAN "violated DEF CON’s privacy policy, repeatedly taking photo and video showing people’s faces without the consent of those individuals."

One attendee at the conference insisted to Vice News that there was no friction between the hackers and OAN reporters at the conference, despite the fact that they broke the rules.

"Outside of the obvious infraction, everyone seemed to stay courteous and professional the whole time," they said. "There was no real drama or confrontation. [OAN reporter Chanel Rion] was allowed to hang for a bit and introduced herself to some of the panelists. It was not a big scene."

IN OTHER NEWS: DeSantis has rendered himself a 'Mar-a-Lago beta' with efforts to defend Trump in latest scandal: columnist

OAN is now the second news outlet ever to be permanently banned from DEF CON, as NBC News faced a ban years ago for a similar infraction, reports Vice News.

OAN has found itself in dire straits recently after cable providers DirecTV and Verizon have both made moves to dump the channel from their lineups.

The network is also facing a major lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly airing false claims about its voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

SmartNews