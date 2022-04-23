WATCH: Self-proclaimed Christian 'prophet' calls for Biden to be jailed for treason in Oral Roberts speech

On Friday, at a "Flashpoint" broadcast at Oral Roberts University marked with Christian nationalists pledging allegiance to former President Donald Trump and claiming with no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, Nebraska pastor and self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman took to the stage and proclaimed that President Joe Biden should be sent to prison for treason.

"You know, they're talking about Biden's poll numbers," said Kunneman. "What they really need to be talking about is cell numbers. Not phone. Prison cell numbers! These guys have committed a crime! They have committed treason against the United States of America and its Constitution! They did not care about you, your pocketbook, or your children, and they want everything inside of their demonic agenda to bring you down, and this nation! But I'm here to tell you that they are standing against something greater than all of us. It is Almighty God who loves the United States of America, and he loves this church, and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it."

Kunneman has previously called Biden a "fake president" in sermons, and even suggested his administration is deliberately trying to make sure people "don't comprehend Jesus."

Biden is a well-known Catholic, attending mass most weeks at the church where his late wife, daughter and son are burried.

