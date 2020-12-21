'Get a rope!' Armed extremists clash with police while trying to overrun Oregon State Capitol

A group of armed extremists reportedly clashed with law enforcement officers at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday.
The incident occurred during a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally outside the Capitol building that was taking place as Oregon lawmakers held a special legislative session to consider measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freelance writer Laura Jedeed was on the scene and tweeted a firsthand account of the confrontation between police and "far right activists" who were angry that the special legislative session had been closed to the public.
"And holy shit things got real IMMEDIATELY," Jedeed wrote. "They just tried to force their way into the building. Fights with cops. A great deal of mace."
"The cops have retreated inside the building and closed an internal door," the report continued. "The hallway is full of mace. The right wingers are gearing up to go in. It's spicy as fuck in there. They keep going in and then back out."
At one point, Jedeed said that she saw a "gentleman with AR-15s standing at the entrance" of the building.
Several speakers took turns whipping up the crowd with a megaphone.
"This is America! No one tells us what we can and cannot do!" right-wing activist Chandler Pappas told the group.
"Get a rope!!" someone shouted, according to Jedeed.
Read the reports and watch the videos below.
Good morning, it is entirely too early to be alive never mind awake and I am undercover in Salem, Oregon, where a bunch of far right activists have gathered to protest the state government's decision to close their legislative session to the public today.
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
And holy shit things got real IMMEDIATELY
They just tried to force their way into the building. Fights with cops. A great deal of mace. Footage incoming
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
The cops have retreated inside the building and closed an internal door. The hallway is full of mace. The right wingers are gearing up to go in. It's spicy as fuck in there. They keep going in and then back out
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
How it started pic.twitter.com/HyKbwmAphT
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Having trouble uploading long clips, oh boy do I have a lot but shit is moving too fast
Happening now: gentleman with AR-15s standing at the entrance pic.twitter.com/JxbDxAmvAV
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Someone saw "a Chinese person" in the window earlier. The claim now is that the Chinese are inside the building, which is why they don't want us inside
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
ThrbSenator from Roseburg is here. He says we have every right to be in that building, and that refusing to allow the crowd in is treason. It is against God and country
"Anyone who says otherwise is an elitist and a tyrant!"
"Than let us in!" Someone yells
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Someone suggests we arrest everyone inside. The senator tells the people to vote the Dems out
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Chandler Pappas takes the megaphone as the senator disappears somewhere. "This is America! No one tells us what we can and cannot do!"
"Get a rope!!" Someone shouts
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Chandler Pappas: "Are you here to listen to this guy talk or to make a difference?!"
Cheers
"Lets go in!!!"
The crowd evades the hallway, which has finally reached a tolerable level of spiciness
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
We've been in here for a hot second. Luckily for the troopers they are protected by the one thing the far right loves more than anything: glass windows
Massive numbers of troopers behind the door. Pappas waa kicking the doors earlier but things have calmed down slightly
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Talk turning to revolution. Abolishing a government that no longer serve the people. Door still cracked. A call for everyone with gas masks to go to the front
"Consider this a warning. Next time we aren't gonna be so nice and we ain't playing" Pappas says
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
"we are all Americans! We all deserve freedom!" Joey Gibson yells repeatedly
"We aren't all the same now, Joey!"
Someone calls for Kate Brown to stop human trafficking. Someone else decries the government's focus on curbside pickup of liquor rather than catching pedophiles
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
They are now singing the National Anthem
— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Always interesting to see who runs and who says when the munitions come out— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
It's a standoff now. Chand: "enemies of the state!"
Chant: "Arrest Kate Brown!!"— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Door still open. Cops in a mini line just inside, several rows deep
They sure are showing a lot of restraint. Could easily fill the corridor with mace right now. Of course they aren't
The fire alarm is now going off and people flee en masse for reasons that confuse me— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
The hallway is packed again. The police are threatening to declare this an unlawful assembly, which, can you imagine the police politely telling a leftist that?— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020
Shit
Anyway, not declared yet