Russian forces disguising themselves in white peace monitor flags to slip into Ukraine: National Police
A pro-Russia militant shoots from a roof of a residential building in Ukraine (AFP)

Russian forces have disguised themselves as peace monitors to invade several cities in portions of Ukraine, according to that nation's National Police.

International monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have been working in eastern Ukraine since 2014, but Russian troops have allegedly used their insignia to slip into several cities in the Luhansk region, reported The Daily Beast.

“Columns of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region at the borders of Krasnaya Talovka, Milove, and Gorodishche," police said in a statement. "The enemy insidiously placed white vehicles with OSCE symbols at the front. Fighting is currently underway there."

Ruslan Serpeninov, mayor of Sarny, Rivne, warned residents that sabotage and reconnaissance units were disguising themselves as Ukrainian troops and police to enter from Belarus, and National Police backed his allegations.