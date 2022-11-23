Four students shot in Philadelphia after leaving school early for Thanksgiving
Four children were shot in Philadelphia as they left school early for the Thanksgiving break.

Two boys and two girls were about a block away from Overbrook High School when they were shot and wounded near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, reported WPVI-TV.

The students were hospitalized in stable condition, and the shooter remains at large.

Investigators found bullet holes in the door and window to a beauty salon near the intersection, but no other injuries were reported.

The school had dismissed three hours early for the holiday.


