Watch: Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow lawsuit compares actress to Jeffrey Epstein
The plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow on Wednesday hurled an incendiary allegation at the star in an apparent Jeffrey Epstein reference.

Terry Sanderson, the retired 76-year-old optometrist, is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in connection with a 2016 skiing accident. Paltrow is countersuing for $1, plus legal expenses.

“This is obviously an issue that someone needs to be accountable for and if they're never accountable, what are they going to do? They're going to do it again,” Sanderson said Wednesday during testimony, a video of which is circulating on social media.

“Now we have the molesting of young children on an island.”

Paltrow appeared to be in shock as her attorney Stephen Owens fired back saying “this is ridiculous testimony” before Judge Kent Holmberg ordered the jury to disregard Sanderson’s remark.

Watch the exchange below or at this link.

