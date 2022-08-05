Fired Papa John's founder: the pizza was only good because of my 'conservative values'
John Schnatter

According to the Huffington Post, at this year's gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, disgraced former pizza mogul "Papa John" Schnatter told the crowd that the secret to making the pizzas was his "conservative values."

"He touched on the company’s pizza once getting top rankings among the pizza chains before claiming its pies are now 'down with Little Caesars,'" reported Ben Blanchet. "Schnatter said that quality, service and culture drive a business before suggesting one ingredient that made Papa John’s successful. 'We built the whole company on conservative values. Conservative ideology has two of the most critical attributes: truth and God,' Schnatter said."

He added, “If you run your life on principle… you’re going to win.”

Schnatter was forced out of the company he founded in 2018 after he used the N-word on a conference call with executives and marketing agency officials. Around that time, he was also been accused of stalking and sexually assaulting a woman in 1999, which he claimed was an extortion scheme but settled privately for an undisclosed amount.

The remarks at CPAC are not the first time Schnatter has claimed Papa John's is failing without his right-wing values.

In November of last year, a report said that Schnatter, who blames his ouster on a conspiracy of the "elite left," had been involved in an 18-month experiment in which he ate 800 of his former company's pizzas to try to prove that the quality of the food was declining without his leadership.

