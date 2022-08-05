Watch: Indiana Republican tells colleague that she'll have to carry fetus to term even if it has no chance of survival

A Republican state lawmaker in Indiana this week told a Democratic colleague that his proposed amendment to his state's abortion laws would force her to carry a nonviable fetus to term even if it had no chance of survival.
A video posted by Heartland Signal shows that Republican Indiana State Rep. J. Michael Davisson being grilled by Democratic State Rep. Carey Hamilton about a proposed amendment to make abortion illegal even in the case of lethal fetal anomalies.
"I'm thinking about situations all mothers might face," Hamilton said while addressing Davisson on the Indiana State House floor. "Say at 17 weeks I had an ultrasound and was told that the fetus is failing to thrive and has no chance of survival, with this amendment, is it true that I would have to carry that fetus to term?"
Davisson paused for a few seconds and asked Hamilton to rephrase her question.
Hamilton responded by more or less repeating her original question while emphasizing more strongly that the fetus in question had no chance of survival.
She then asked again, despite the fetus having no chance to survive, if the bill would force her to carry it to term.
"Yes," Davisson replied.
According to local news station WLFI, Davisson's amendment failed in the Republican-dominated Indiana state legislature by a count of 35 in favor to 65 against.
\u201cIN state Rep. Davisson (R) argues for requiring forced birth of non-viable fetuses.\n\nAsked what he would tell children of a mother going through pregnancy resulting in stillbirth: "[None] of us are guaranteed tomorrow. We must accept death as a consequence of life."\u201d— Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1659643128