Parents and students yell racist insults during high school soccer game

During a division 1 championship game between Buchanan High School and Oak Ridge High School in Sacramento, California, two Buchanan high school soccer players were heckled with racial insults during penalty kicks, KFSN reports.

As Ciara Wilson, an African American soccer player from Buchanan, approached the ball, a student from the opposing side could be heard making monkey noises. Another person barked like a dog when a Hispanic player made her kick. According to KFSN's reports, parents also were shouting insults.

"The reality is, if we don't speak up -- if we don't say anything, if we don't watch the video of this happening and say this is absolutely disgusting, then what are we doing?" said Jasara Gillette-Myles, head coach of the Buchanan girls soccer team.

El Dorado Union High School District released a statement saying that the incident "disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school."

"There is no room for this type of individual behavior anywhere in society. This individual does not represent the values of our school, District or community," the district stated.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) also released a statement, saying that it "finds it unacceptable when those attending a game take away from all the hard work the student-athletes have put forth to participate in a championship event. The CIF prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community."

Watch KFSN's report on the story below: