Party of assassinated candidate in Ecuador taps a new replacement

QUITO (Reuters) - The political party of Ecuador's assassinated presidential hopeful, Fernando Villavicencio, on Sunday picked another replacement candidate, reversing itself from its choice just a day earlier. Villavicencio's Build party, or Construye in Spanish, told reporters at a press conference in the capital it would now opt for Christian Zurita to replace the slain 59-year-old in the Aug. 20 vote. On Saturday, the party said its stand-in candidate would be Andrea Gonzalez, an environmental activist who was originally Villavicencio's vice presidential candidate. Party leaders said she w...