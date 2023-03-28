School pastor's daughter among victims of Nashville massacre: report

One of the young children killed at the Nashville, Tennessee private Christian school shooting on Monday was the daughter of the school's pastor, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.

Six people in total were killed in the attack, including three children aged eight and nine, and three faculty.

"The student, one of six people killed alongside the shooter at the Covenant School, was identified by police as Hallie Scruggs. Her father is Chad Scruggs, Covenant Presbyterian Church’s pastor, the Nashville Presbytery confirmed to CBS News," reported AJ McDougall and Emily Shugerman. "Hallie was the Scruggs family’s youngest child, according to a memorial post by a self-described sister church, Redeemer Presbyterian Church. The post said that Chad Scruggs had graduated from Presbyterian Church in America’s Covenant Theological Seminary with a master of divinity degree in 2007."

"According to its website, the Covenant School was founded in 2001 as a ministry of the church, and the two share an address. Chad Scruggs, who did not immediately return a request for comment by The Daily Beast, is also identified as an ex-officio member of the school’s board of trustees on the site," said the report.

"The other ex-officio member of the board listed is Katherine Koonce, the 60-year-old school head and another victim of Monday’s shooting," the report added.

The shooter involved in the attack, who was killed at the scene, has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Initial reports identified Hale as a woman, but police have stated Hale in fact identifies as a transgender man. Hale reportedly had a "manifesto" that referenced another location as well as Covenant School.