Witch-hunting pastor who attacked Joe Biden tells IRS he doesn't need their 'stupid tax-exempt status'

Contributions to Global Vision Church apparently will no longer be tax-deductible after the lead pastor went off on a rant about Democrats and former President Joe Biden.

It was just a few weeks ago that Pastor Greg Locke ranted, “You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation.”

“I’m to the place right now [that] if you vote Democrat, I don’t even want you around this church. You can get out,” Locke yelled at one point in his sermon. “You get out, you demon. You get out, you baby butchering election thief.”

It was just last year that the self-proclaimed "prophet" said that President Joe Biden was possessed by a demon.

Last week a religious freedom group, Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, filed a complaint against Locke and his church. Their letter explains that Locke also "clearly told his congregants to vote against the Democrats, from the pulpit of his church," which they said "violates the law and we ask for an investigation into Locke’s conduct under 26 U.S.C. § 7611."

But on Sunday, Locke proclaimed he doesn't want the IRS's tax-free status.

"IRS - we don’t need your stupid tax-exempt status! I renounce 501c3 communism!" he proclaimed.

He explained he gave up the status voluntarily rather than the IRS stepping in and revoking it.

He told the group that no one asked them to be there on Sunday, and when people protested his comments they were called a demon and told parishioners to drag the people out.

