Pastor issues apology after video shows him berating congregation for not gifting him expensive watch

A Missouri pastor is issuing an apology after a video went viral showing him berating his congregation for not sufficiently donating to his ministry, NBC News reports.

During the Aug. 7 service, Carlton Funderburke slammed church members for not "honoring" him with a Movado watch.

"This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford no how. I ain’t worth y'all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?" he said in the video.

"And y'all know I asked for [the watch] last year. Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it," he said. "Y'all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters."

The video, which was shared to TikTok, has been viewed over 500,000 times.

In an apology video, Funderburke claimed there was more context to what he said, but "no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words."

I've spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction," he said. "I have also privately apologized to our church who has extended their love and support to me."

Watch the video below: