'A lot of criming going on': CNN legal expert says Pat Cipollone is out of excuses for not testifying

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is coming under increasing pressure to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg thinks it's time he comes clean.
Reacting to Tuesday's explosive testimony from former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Aronberg said Hutchinson's testimony raised the likelihood that Trump would be criminally charged.
"It goes to criminal intent," he explained. "Prosecutors will have to take all the evidence and decide whether to charge one of these serious crimes, but what the power of this testimony does is it's the first time you tie Donald Trump directly to the mob on that day. This is going to leave a lot more ketchup stains, I think, on the walls of Mar-a-Lago."
He also said that Hutchinson really put a spotlight on Cipollone, whom she alleges begged her to stop Trump from marching to the Capitol with his supporters on the grounds that "we’re going to get charges of every crime imaginable if we make that move."
Given that Cipollone believed that Trump would have had criminal exposure if he'd traveled to the Capitol, Aronberg believes that takes away his justification for refusing to testify.
"Cipollone is really important, but he may try to avoid a subpoena, may try to claim attorney-client privilege but ultimately there is a crime fraud exception," he said. "You can't use attorney-client privilege to hide a crime. And as Pat Cipollone said to others there was a lot of criming going on."
Watch the video below or at this link.
'A lot of criming going on': Legal expert says Pat Cipollone is out of excuses for not testifying www.youtube.com