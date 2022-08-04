Cipollone will spill the beans — and make it the 'worst day for Donald Trump': Watergate prosecutor

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman laid out the significance of former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone being subpoenaed by DOJ investigators to speak to a grand jury as part of their investigation into the plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

This development, argued Akerman, could pose a new and grave legal threat to the former president.

"I want us to really be clear about what's happening," said anchor Ari Melber. "There is this thing, a bias in the human mind, and certainly in the news media, where you get tired of something. You say, I heard about Cipollone, so what. But from what I understand, the worst day ever in this whole thing is now, because this isn't the whole thing. This is the federal criminal probe. For someone who says 'Enough with Pat,' can you explain that?"

"I think that this is actually the worst day for Donald Trump, because Pat Cipollone is going to be talking more before the grand jury," said Akerman. "The January 6 Committee — they were concerned about getting him in there, getting Pat in there. But they bent over backwards. They allowed him, basically, to claim executive privilege with any conversations he had with Donald Trump. They allowed him to claim attorney-client privilege. None of this is going to go anywhere with the feds. He is going to claim privileges with individual questions. They will take him to a court judge, who is going to order him to testify and tell him there is no privilege. He could appeal it to the circuit court, but all of this will go much quicker behind closed doors."

Akerman proceeded to explain another key difference between the DOJ investigation and the January 6 Committee that is relevant for Cipollone.

"Unlike the committee, the Department of Justice doesn't have to worry about midterm elections, and the fact that they may not be around next year," said Akerman. "That's not going to happen. I think that the Department of Justice is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone. If he thought that was his worst experience going before the committee, he is in for a major surprise when he appears before that grand jury."

