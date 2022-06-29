J6 committee officially subpoenas Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was officially subpoenaed on Wednesday by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The subpoena compels Cipollone to testify on July 6.
"The inquiry includes examination of former President Trump's awareness of and involvement in activities undertaken to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including the submission of fake electoral ballots to Congress and the executive branch, and the attempted appointment of Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general, and efforts to interfere with the Congressional certification of the electoral results on Jan. 6, 2021," the select committee wrote in a letter to Cipollone.
"Our investigation has revealed credible evidence that you have information concerning these and other issues with the scope of the select committee's inquiry," Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MI) wrote.
In announcing the subpoena, Thompson said, “The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded."
Cipollone held the same position in the Trump administration on Jan. 6 that John Dean held in the Nixon administration during Watergate.
Cipollone represented Trump in his first impeachment trial.
