Legal expert: Pat Cipollone could deal a massive blow to Trump if he confirms Hutchinson's explosive testimony

On Friday, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is scheduled to speak to the House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the election. According to an MSNBC panel discussion, all Cipollone would have to do is confirm what former senior White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously told the committee and Donald Trump would be sunk.

"What Cipollone very importantly might or might not provide to them is corroboration of what Cassidy Hutchinson has already said," explained Betsy Woodruff Swan. "Because the committee moved forward on such an unusually short and tight timeline to have Hutchinson's public testimony they didn't take steps that normally investigators would try to take to corroborate some of the most important allegations that she made in that hearing."

She explained that the pressure on Cipollone to testify is "being ratcheted up dramatically because of what Hutchinson herself testified to in that hearing."

If he can corroborate what Hutchinson testified, it would be an "enormous win" for the committee, Woodruff Swan told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. As a White House counsel, Cipollone was a lawyer to the Office of the President of the United States, and not to former President Donald Trump. So, the assertion that he enjoys attorney-client privilege with Trump is wrong.

Current President Joe Biden, as the existing president, has waived all executive privilege on matters dealing with Jan. 6 and the 2020 election. Cipollone however, like many in Trump World, may be terrified of what could happen to him if he reveals too much. Hutchinson has spent the last several weeks experiencing death threats, the committee revealed. It's one of the reasons her testimony was rushed, members said.

"Remember, everything that Hutchinson said about Cipollone in her testimony, none of it was negative and none of it made it look bad," she continued. "If anything, Cipollone is one of the few number of senior Trump White House administration officials to comb through the entire Jan. 6th process looking like he was very much on team normal. He is someone that the committee clearly sees as a credible and important narrator and that means that whatever he tells them in this transcribed interview that's coming up on Friday is going to carry significant weight."

In contrast, if there are two people, like Cipollone and Hutchinson that contradict one other, that could obviously cause a problem.

"It's actually a high-stakes moment for the committee that has the potential to play a significant role in almost defining the way the rest of the investigation plays out in the coming months," she said.

See the conversation below: