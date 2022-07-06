Pat Cipollone is 'a greatest hits package of crazy statements' by Donald Trump: legal expert

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to speak to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress on Friday.

Former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman told CNN that Cipollone has carefully negotiated the testimony and he will likely "steer around down the middle" of the attorney/client privilege. However, former President Donald Trump is not the client of a White House counsel, the White House is. President Joe Biden has waived executive privilege for anything involving Jan. 6 or the 2020 election.

"He is a greatest hits package of crazy statements by Donald Trump," Litman said of Cipollone. "He is the one who says to Mark Meadows, 'You know, if you do this, you'll have blood on your effing hands.' He's the one who says to Mark Meadows about [Mike] Pence, 'You've got to stop it' and Meadows says, 'You've heard him. He thinks the rioters are right.' He's the one who has to go to Cassidy Hutchinson, a 25-year-old, and plead with her because Meadows won't speak to him. 'Please try to keep him from going to the Capitol.' He's the one who says, 'if I go to the Capitol, it will be every effing crime imaginable.'"

"Now, they've negotiated it up, and probably what he wants is to say he's not piercing attorney/client privilege. But all these statements I've said to you, Trump's nowhere around. So, attorney/client has to be with the client for the purpose of getting legal advice, so he's got tons to say without that."

As Litman explained, Cipollone is in "everything."

