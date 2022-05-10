GOP's Pat McCrory calls Madison Cawthorn 'an embarrassment' in 'full-scorched earth' press conference

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R), a candidate for U.S. Senate, attacked fellow Republicans at what was described as a "full-scorched earth" press conference on Tuesday.
The National Journal's Matt Holt reported that McCrory "railed" against his opponent, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), and attempted to tie him to embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).
McCrory called Cawthorn "an embarrassment," according to Joe Bruno of WSOC.
"The last thing Madison Cawthorn deserves is another term and the last thing Ted Budd deserves is a promotion," McCrory reportedly said. "I don’t think he has the maturity. I don’t see that from Ted Budd either.”
READ MORE: Georgia deputies infuriate school officials with ‘humiliating’ roadside search of Black lacrosse team’s luggage
McCrory lashed out at North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley and the Club for Growth for supporting Budd and Cawthorn, who have both been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
"McCrory, going full-scorched earth, also called out the Club for Growth, which has spent millions on behalf of Budd attacking McCrory," Holt wrote.