GOP's Pat McCrory calls Madison Cawthorn 'an embarrassment' in 'full-scorched earth' press conference

Given the opportunity to question the intel official, Tuberville struggled to read the questions in front of him, finally asking Haines about comments made by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in reference to the country invaded by Putin.

"Do you believe that, noted, uh..." he began before pausing and finally stating, "When he, uh, said that Russia weakened (sic) and that the U.S. will move heaven and earth to arm Ukraine, uh, do you believe that is right? He should say that?"

After pausing, Haines replied, "Yes, I believe the secretary of defense should say...," only to have the Alabama Republican talk over her and ask, "Do you believe that Russia blames the U.S. intelligence community for helping Ukraine shoot down a plane carrying hundreds of people?"

After a baffled Haines asked him to repeat the question, he tried once more with, "Do you believe Russia blames us, our intelligence agency, for Ukraine shooting down a plane with 100's of troops on board?"

As she paused once again, looking confused, he insisted, "Do you think Russia blames us for that?"

"Which plane are you thinking of?" she asked.

"There was a plane recently, that was shot down, a Russian plane that had a hundred troops, do you believe that they blame our intelligence agency for that?" the former college football coach-turned-politician asked.

"I don't know, sir," she answered.

It should be noted that, at the time of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Tuberville ran interference for Putin, claiming he was forced to send troops into the neighboring country because, "He can’t feed his people. It’s a communist country, so he can’t feed his people, so they need more farmland.”



