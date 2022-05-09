Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The cousin and business associate of a sanctioned Russian billionaire has donated to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-NC) campaign.

An FEC report released over the weekend showed that Andrew Intrater, a U.S. citizen, donated $1,000 to Cawthorn on Friday.

"Intrater’s cousin and, at least at one time, biggest investor is billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, who has been under U.S. sanctions since April 2018," Forbes reported. "Last month, Spanish police, with assistance from U.S. law enforcement, seized Vekselberg’s superyacht on the resort island of Mallorca."

Intrader works as an asset manager for New York-based Sparrow Capital Holdings.

Cawthorn received the donations as his campaign was said to have $325,000 of debt and only $138,000 of cash available.

Unlike the vast majority of congressional Republicans, Cawthorn has opposed American efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine, and even called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" in remarks to supporters earlier this year.

In the same remarks, Cawthorn also claimed that the "Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."

