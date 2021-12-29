GOP state lawmaker tweets about having 'a black friend' -- and it backfires spectacularly

Republican Rhode Island State Rep. Patricia Morgan on Tuesday ignited controversy when she speculated that critical race theory had turned her "black friend" against her.
Writing on Twitter, Morgan told a story about how critical race theory supposedly drove a wedge between her and a colleague.
"I had a black friend," she wrote. "I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn't do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color?"
However, Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack interpreted that remark to be about her, and she explained to Morgan that the reason she doesn't want to be her friend is because Morgan called her "disgusting" and "arrogant" last week after she tweeted about how restarting her student loan payments.
"We ain’t friends tho, just colleagues in the same state house," Mack added.
yes she literally called me \u201cdisgusting\u201d and \u201carrogant\u201d last week. We ain\u2019t friends tho, just colleagues in the same state house pic.twitter.com/GoCmSFzAY4— Tiara Mack (@Tiara Mack) 1640725449
In a followup tweet, Mack wrote, "lol it me, I’m the Black Friend."
lol it me, I\u2019m the Black Friend https://twitter.com/repmorgan/status/1475844670542467083\u00a0\u2026— Tiara Mack (@Tiara Mack) 1640720810
Morgan's tweet drew brutal mockery from other Twitter users -- as of this writing, the tweet has more than 8,000 replies compare to just over 500 likes.
I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn't do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT— Patricia Morgan (@Patricia Morgan) 1640703763