J6 rioter convicted of seven felonies could face decades in prison: report
Patrick McCaughey III / screengrab.

After a conviction on nine charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a Connecticut man is facing decades in jail.

"Patrick McCaughey III was involved in the violent assault of a police officer. The incident was caught on camera and obtained by NBC Connecticut Investigates earlier this year," NBC Connecticut reported. "The video was presented as evidence during McCaughey's bench trial. It shows him pinning Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges with a riot shield as a crowd pushes its way into the Capitol. McCaughey can be heard yelling at the officers to yield to the rioters."

WUSA-TV reported Judge Trevor McFadden "also convicted McCaughey of the most serious count of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison."

DOJ announced McCaughey was convicted of nine charges, which " include seven felony charges: three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon; one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The two misdemeanor charges include: disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds."

McCaughey's attorney, Lindy Urso, said they look forward to appealing the conviction.

McCaughey's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.

