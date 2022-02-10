‘Patriot Front’ activist was in the National Guard — and called Hitler HQ ‘sacred ground’: report

One of America's newest fascist organizations was the focus of a HuffPost exposé titled, "Inside Patriot Front: The Masked White Supremacists On A Nationwide Hate Crime Spree."

HuffPost's Christopher Mathias and Ali Winston report, "Patriot Front has held brazen public demonstrations and vandalizations intended to get eyeballs on its white nationalist cause. In December, about 100 Patriot Front members marched through the National Mall in Washington, D.C., all dressed in khaki cargo pants, brown combat boots, navy blue jackets, white gaiters, sunglasses and beige baseball hats. Some carried shields and wore shin guards, prepared for violence."

Video of the march spread widely on social media.

In September 2020, Patriot Front draped a banner reading “OUR TRADITION IS REVOLUTION AND OUR LAND IS WHERE TYRANTS COME TO DIE” over a billboard in Philadelphia, HuffPost reported, noting an anti-fascist researcher linked the banner to Andrew Sciulli.



"Sciulli, HuffPost has confirmed, was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard when he defaced the billboard in Philadelphia and had previously been deployed in Europe. Instagram photos show him visiting the Wolf’s Lair Nazi museum in Poland, where he wore a shirt emblazoned with the words 'Revolt Against The Modern World,' the title of a book by famous fascist figurehead Julius Evola, a major influence upon modern white nationalist groups," HuffPost reported.

Sciulli wrote it was a "really cool experience to stand on sacred ground."

HuffPost reported Sciulli's "contract with the Pennsylvania National Guard expired in April 2021."