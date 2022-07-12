Patriot Front members arrested and charged for vandalizing Washington Pride mural

Two Washington men connected to the white nationalist group Patriot Front are facing charges related to the vandalizing of a Pride mural. They were also arrested last month and charged with attempting to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride festival back in June, Fox13 reports.

Before a building in downtown Olympia was torn down, residents commissioned a mural to go up on the building that read, "Respect and Love Olympia." The mural was then defaced in October 2021, and evidence of the deed posted online in a video that showed a group of masked Patriot Front members slipping through a cut fence and spray-painting over the mural.

The suspects are now charged with aiding and abetting graffiti, a misdemeanor. Colton Brown and Spencer Simpson were also among 31 Patriot Front members who were arrested by Coeur d’Alene Police and charged with attempting to riot at the town’s Pride festival.

Anna Schlecht from Unity in the Community says she wants the two to pay restitution for what volunteers had to cover up.

Police are using the video to identify more members.

Watch Fox13's reports on the story below or at this link.