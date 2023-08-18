Hackers apparently infiltrate Trump's Patriot Legal Defense Fund website

Donald Trump's legal defense fund website appeared to have been taken over Friday night by someone who opposes the former president.

Visits to the Patriot Legal Defense Fund site – set up in recent weeks to help pay mounting legal bills for the former president and his allies – were met with an altered home page. A large banner reads, "Hey! America is already great."

An archived version of the same URL shows that this site was previously used to raise funds for Trump.

"In our country, everyone has to follow the rules, no matter who they are. Our Constitution, the big rule book of our nation, says that we're all equal. Nobody gets special treatment," the site now reads. "I want to talk a bit about lying. A lie is when someone doesn't tell the truth on purpose. It's like saying you ate an apple when you really ate a cookie. Lying is bad because it breaks trust. Imagine if your friends didn't believe you anymore because you lied a lot. In some cases, like when people lie to the courts or the police, it's not just bad, it's a crime."

The site also recommends people not donate to Trump's legal fund, and instead encourages readers to visit the ACLU and other progressive causes.

The fund was announced in July.