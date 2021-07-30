'Going all-in on sedition': Gosar blasted for 'fan bracelet' honoring 'terrorist' Ashli Babbitt
Rep. Paul Gosar/Twitter

Twitter users erupted in outrage Friday morning after right-wing Republican Congressman Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing a #ForAshli wristband honoring deceased Capitol insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt.

Gosar, who has referred to the Jan. 6 rioters as "peaceful patriots," is among those who've attempted to martyrize Babbitt — demanding to know the identity of the officer who fatally shot her as she attempted to crawl through a broken window outside the Speakers Lobby.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gosar's photo:














2020 Election SmartNews