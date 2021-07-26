White supremacists' favorite congressman will hold press event to discuss 'treatment of Jan. 6th prisoners'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who made headlines earlier this year for speaking at a white nationalist conference organized by Holocaust-denying neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, is holding a press event on Tuesday to discuss the purportedly poor treatment in prison being endured by jailed Capitol rioters.

Via The Hill's Scott Wong, Gosar will be joined at the event by fellow Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), all of whom have in the past downplayed the deadly Trump-incited January 6th riots.

Gosar over the last few months has been instrumental in making slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt into a martyr, and has demanded that the government disclose the name of the Capitol police officer who shot her as she was trying to break into the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives during the riot.

Gohmert, meanwhile, has regularly complained that the Capitol rioters are being treated like "third-world country political prisoners," despite the fact that they are being held on charges related to the violent disruption of the certification of the 2020 election and not for their political beliefs.