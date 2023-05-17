'The people should be turned loose': Paul Gosar moves to 'break the back' of Jan. 6 prosecutions
Gage Skidmore.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said he wants to "break the back" of agencies prosecuting Jan. 6 defendants.

Right-wing radio host John Fredericks asked Gosar on Wednesday if he would fight to defund federal law enforcement agencies after the release of special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's Russia probe.

Gosar connected the report's findings to Jan. 6 prosecutions.

"Democrats said that Jan. 6 was an affront to democracy," Gosar remarked. "Well, if that's the case, it was an affront to the people. And the people should be turned loose. We should take those tapes, allow the American public to see them, turn people in who were undercover."

"And that's how you start breaking the back of this bureaucracy and hold people accountable," he added. "This is the first start of defunding some of these processes. They're anti-American; they are anti-justice. And so I think this is the perfect storm."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.

