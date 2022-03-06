Paul Gosar's long list of white-supremacy ties exposed in a detailed report
CNN's investigative unit the KFile made a detailed analysis of Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-AZ) long history with white supremacists. It's been over the past few years that Gosar's statements have been highlighted as he grows more and more extremist.

It was only last year that he posted a video showing himself attacking and assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and newly elected President Joe Biden. In Oct. 2021, he tweeted then deleted white supremacists and antisemitic meme that made major news back in his home state.

KFile began with the 2018 story about Gosar having dinner with a European extremist who infamously called for banning Islam from Europe. In the years that followed, he has tweeted and retweeted "local antisemites, attended a conference organized by a prominent white nationalist, and repeatedly shared content from a Holocaust denial website."

Questions are surfacing again after Gosar joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for a white nationalist-hosted conference where the crowd chanted their praise for both Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin.

He's palled around at the Mexico border with far-right activists who admits support for Germany in World War II.

"Gosar shared on Instagram a screenshot of himself with Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, who harassed a store specializing in wigs for cancer patients last summer because it required customers to wear masks and is the founder of the AntiMaskersClub," said the report. "Schmidt-Crockett was recently banned from the Arizona House after harassing a Democratic lawmaker by using a racial slur. In a video of Gosar and Schmidt-Crockett posted in December 2021, Gosar encourages the "Anti Vaxxers Club" to stay the course."

The list goes on, and on.

See the full detailed report at CNN's KFile.

