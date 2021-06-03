Capitol rioter’s guilty plea shows what other insurrectionists might face as punishment

A second U.S. Capitol rioter has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his agreement shows what punishment others might expect.
Paul Hodgkins, of Florida, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, and MSNBC's Scott MacFarlane explained what his case could mean for other Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers certified Joe Biden's election win.
"It was a lower-level case with lower-level charges but it just became hugely important because it's only the second plea deal and it's really a test case for other defendants to study to see where their cases might be headed," MacFarlane told Stephanie Ruhle. "He was facing a charge of obstructing an official proceeding, unlawful entry -- so are most of the defendants -- and after the plea deal was announced, it was said during proceedings there's an expectation of one- to two-year sentencing guideline in prison, a few thousand dollars in fines to pay back the damages at the Capitol, but also no requirement for cooperation."
"That's an indication of what other defendants could face if they plead, too," he added.
Investigative reporter @MacFarlaneNews breaks down the latest developments in the January Capitol attack and discus… https://t.co/xB61rl3eOQ— Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@Stephanie Ruhle Reports) 1622729118.0