Watch: Pro-Trump Maine candidate threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer filming him

According to The Daily Beast, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who is now running to reclaim his old office, made threats of physical violence against a Democratic staffer who was filming him on the campaign trail.

"At a Sunday campaign stop, LePage threatened to 'deck' a Maine Democratic Party staffer who was filming him, according to video obtained exclusively by The Daily Beast," reported Sam Brodey. "As the staffer approached LePage in a small crowd, the 73-year-old Republican reacted with an immediate threat. 'Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,' said LePage, pointing at the staffer, his other hand clutching a donut from Tim Horton’s. 'If you come into my space, you’re going down.'"

"In response to the video, Drew Gattine, the chairman of the Maine Democratic Party, said that LePage 'was, is, and always will be a bully,'" said the report. "Gattine has his own history with LePage: In 2016, LePage, then governor, left a expletive-filled voicemail message for Gattine, then a state legislator, calling him a 'socialist c*cksucker,' among other things."

He also challenged Gattine to a duel.

LePage, who served two terms as governor of Maine between 2011 and 2019, was never elected with a majority of the popular vote, and developed an infamous reputation for his behavior.

During his time in office, LePage drew controversy for comparing the IRS to the Gestapo, fantasizing about blowing up the Portland Press Herald news building, calling Black and Hispanic people "the enemy" of Maine, and claiming that hordes of Black drug dealers are invading the state and impregnating white women.

Ultimately, LePage left office deeply unpopular, and voters in Maine approved the first-ever statewide ranked choice voting system, ensuring politicians could not be elected with a minority of the vote as LePage was — although ironically in 2017, the state Supreme Court ruled this system could not apply to gubernatorial races.

Watch the video below: