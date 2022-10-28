Paul Pelosi undergoing brain surgery after hammer attack: report
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi at the Musicares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

A new report claims that the injuries suffered by Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have required him to undergo brain surgery.

A hospital source has told NBC Bay Area that Pelosi is undergoing brain surgery to apparently treat injuries he suffered as a result of the Friday morning attack by an assailant.

While Nancy Pelosi's office issued a statement saying that Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, the NBC Bay Area report suggests that his injuries are more serious than had been previously acknowledged

Earlier reports have claimed that the attacker, whom police have identified as 42-year-old David DePape, specifically targeted the Pelosis' house and that he shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before he began beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Nancy Pelosi was not at the house when DePape allegedly broke into their house.

