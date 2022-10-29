‘The talk has to stop’: Biden demands GOP condemn the lies that incite political violence
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.

President Joe Biden demanded that Republicans stop inciting violence by pushing Donald Trump's "big lie" about the 2020 election after Paul Pelosi was brutally beaten with a hammer by a conspiracy theorist.

After voting while vacationing in Delaware, Biden spoke with reporters about the attack that reportedly targeted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Biden reported speaking with the Pelosis and said it appears Paul will "recover fully."

"The generic point I want to make is that it's one thing to condemn the violence, but you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen, all the malarky that's being put out there," Biden said.

"You can't just apologize," he said. "It affects people's mentality, it affects how people think, particularly, people who are not as stable as other people."

"The talk has to stop," Biden said. "That's the problem, that's the problem. You can't just say I feel badly about the violence and we condemn it. Condemn what produces the violence and this talk produces the violence."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Bill Maher lists '24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene'

SmartNews